KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 140.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KALV. Wall Street Zen upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 334,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,274. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $881.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.35.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $83,361.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,965.31. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Sweeny sold 3,975 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $61,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,836.71. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $522,290. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Key KalVista Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a strong commercial launch for EKTERLY, posting $49.1 million in EKTERLY revenue during an eight‑month transition period — this provides near‑term sales evidence that de‑risks the commercial story and supports revenue guidance and valuation upside. Article Title

Company reported a strong commercial launch for EKTERLY, posting $49.1 million in EKTERLY revenue during an eight‑month transition period — this provides near‑term sales evidence that de‑risks the commercial story and supports revenue guidance and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Company released eight‑months/fiscal‑2025 financial results and a corporate update that reinforced EKTERLY launch momentum and provided operational details investors can use to model near‑term cash flow. Article Title

Company released eight‑months/fiscal‑2025 financial results and a corporate update that reinforced EKTERLY launch momentum and provided operational details investors can use to model near‑term cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating — the new PT implies meaningful upside (~113% from the ~\$17 area) and signals strong analyst conviction behind the commercial-readout. Article Title

Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating — the new PT implies meaningful upside (~113% from the ~\$17 area) and signals strong analyst conviction behind the commercial-readout. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp trimmed its target from $29 to $28 but kept a Market Outperform rating; the cut is small and the firm still sees substantial upside, so this is more of a minor stylistic change than a bearish signal. Article Title

Citizens Jmp trimmed its target from $29 to $28 but kept a Market Outperform rating; the cut is small and the firm still sees substantial upside, so this is more of a minor stylistic change than a bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Q1/8‑month earnings call transcripts and highlights were posted (useful for modeling and management commentary on pricing, uptake, and margins). Transcripts give detail but no single surprise was reported that would obviously reverse the market move. Article Title Article Title

Q1/8‑month earnings call transcripts and highlights were posted (useful for modeling and management commentary on pricing, uptake, and margins). Transcripts give detail but no single surprise was reported that would obviously reverse the market move. Neutral Sentiment: Several short‑interest notices show anomalous/zero values (reports cite a “large increase” but list 0 shares/NaN changes). Given the inconsistent data, there’s no clear short‑pressure signal to interpret from these filings today. (No reliable link available.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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