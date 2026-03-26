Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.42 and last traded at €28.00. 97,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.02.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

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Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

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