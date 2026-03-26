JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 70,395 Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,031 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility. GLOF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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