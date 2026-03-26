JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

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Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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