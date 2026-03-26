JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 44,275 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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