JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $95.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

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Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,110. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.48 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $263,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,036.65. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $303,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,747.88. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $687,709 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 97.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

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Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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