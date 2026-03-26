JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $295.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $797.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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