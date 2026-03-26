JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE MIR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 842,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 537,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

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Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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