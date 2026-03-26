JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after acquiring an additional 274,894 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

See Also

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