JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 109.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 119,802 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,043.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $218.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.34 per share, for a total transaction of $278,081.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $258,680. This trade represents a -1,433.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.70 and a 52 week high of $215.06. The stock has a market cap of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

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