JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

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Prudential Public Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:PUK opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUK

Prudential Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

See Also

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