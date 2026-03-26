JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 51,147 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF $TAFI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

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AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

TAFI opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.52.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report).

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