JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,515 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,007,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,651,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,499,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,885,000 after buying an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,994,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,786,000 after buying an additional 227,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,548,000 after acquiring an additional 175,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,579 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

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