JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 804.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FQAL stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $77.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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