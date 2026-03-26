JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Wipro Limited $WIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wipro by 165.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,044,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wipro by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,690,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,305,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wipro by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,173,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 3,021,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 2,796,059 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

Further Reading

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