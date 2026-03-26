Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.72. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Japan Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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