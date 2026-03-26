Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari Sells 1,000 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,000. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anousheh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $282.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $283.76.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

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About Jabil

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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