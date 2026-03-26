iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Stock Position Trimmed by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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