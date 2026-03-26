iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,621,000 after buying an additional 637,336 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 502,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.