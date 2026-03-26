iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 2859058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,238,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,755,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,034,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,848,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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