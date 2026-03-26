iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.69. 513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity. Exposure is evenly distributed across constituent countries. BEMB was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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