iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 31,858.4% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,911,410 shares, an increase of 31,858.4% from the February 26th total of 9,110 shares. Approximately 33.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $82.53.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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