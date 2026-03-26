iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,881,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,670,000 after acquiring an additional 630,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,357,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 386,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,118,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,965,000.

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iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

QLTA stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

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