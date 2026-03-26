iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Critical Survey

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and SOPHiA GENETICS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $747.14 million 5.34 -$44.55 million ($1.40) -88.22 SOPHiA GENETICS $77.27 million 4.31 -$79.00 million ($0.51) -9.53

Profitability

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -5.96% -28.15% -3.35% SOPHiA GENETICS -44.22% -50.60% -21.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iRhythm Technologies and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 1 1 11 2 2.93 SOPHiA GENETICS 1 0 2 0 2.33

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $209.46, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

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iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

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