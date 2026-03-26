Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold” Rating

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The business had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Orion Investment Co raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,856,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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