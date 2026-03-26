Investors Buy High Volume of ADMA Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,362 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added ADMA to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list on March 25, which can attract bargain‑hunters and momentum buyers. New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also published a piece noting ADMA is deeply oversold and “ripe for a turnaround,” highlighting technical oversold conditions and upward analyst estimate revisions that could support a rebound. Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why ADMA Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~22,398 call contracts on March 26 (≈+848% vs. average call volume), signaling speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of potential news — this can amplify intraday volatility and short‑squeeze dynamics.
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on ADMA, which is unlikely to drive a directional move but frames investor expectations. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: A short‑seller report by Culper Research (Mar 24) triggered a sharp selloff and headlines about alleged issues; media coverage notes shares plunged on those allegations. This is the primary catalyst for today’s weakness. Shares plunge on short‑seller allegations
- Negative Sentiment: ADMA publicly disputed the short‑seller report, calling parts misleading and saying the Board is reviewing assertions — but the rebuttal has not fully reversed the market reaction. ADMA Addresses Misleading Short‑Seller Report
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, Ademi LLP) have launched shareholder investigations and securities‑fraud inquiries into ADMA, increasing legal and disclosure risk and pressuring the stock. Pomerantz investigation Frank R. Cruz investigation Ademi LLP investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in March (reports show ~25.8M shares short as of Mar 13, ~11.3% of float), indicating heavy bearish positioning that can both pressure the stock and fuel volatility if shorts cover.
ADMA Biologics Stock Down 17.8%
ADMA Biologics stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 21,303,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.
The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.
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