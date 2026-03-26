Investors Buy High Volume of ADMA Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,362 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics News Roundup

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 17.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 21,303,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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