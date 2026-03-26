Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of XMHQ opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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