Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Reduced by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Easing Iran tensions and falling oil prices have boosted risk appetite, supporting large-cap tech and growth ETFs. This geopolitical update is a direct catalyst for a tech-led rally that benefits QQQ. Trump Signals Progress in Iran Talks

Easing Iran tensions and falling oil prices have boosted risk appetite, supporting large-cap tech and growth ETFs. This geopolitical update is a direct catalyst for a tech-led rally that benefits QQQ. Positive Sentiment: Broad ETF flows and a midday bounce in US equities lifted major ETFs, supporting QQQ as the Nasdaq/tech complex outperforms in the rally. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Advance

Broad ETF flows and a midday bounce in US equities lifted major ETFs, supporting QQQ as the Nasdaq/tech complex outperforms in the rally. Positive Sentiment: Reported dividend action tied to the Invesco QQQ Trust drew buyer interest, cited as a near-term positive catalyst boosting demand for the ETF. Dividend Announcement

Reported dividend action tied to the Invesco QQQ Trust drew buyer interest, cited as a near-term positive catalyst boosting demand for the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Underlying tech fundamentals remain supportive: strong AI-driven demand and better-than-expected earnings from large Nasdaq names are providing conviction for long-term flows into QQQ and related products. Tech Earnings/AI Narrative

Underlying tech fundamentals remain supportive: strong AI-driven demand and better-than-expected earnings from large Nasdaq names are providing conviction for long-term flows into QQQ and related products. Neutral Sentiment: Invesco is expanding its product set (new equal-weight Nasdaq-100 ETF QEW); product innovation can attract assets to the brand but may modestly re-mix flows among Nasdaq products. QEW ETF Launch

Invesco is expanding its product set (new equal-weight Nasdaq-100 ETF QEW); product innovation can attract assets to the brand but may modestly re-mix flows among Nasdaq products. Neutral Sentiment: Initiatives by Invesco around tokenization and an institutional on‑chain partnership signal strategic innovation for the firm (positive for the issuer), but the direct impact on QQQ flows is uncertain. Invesco $1B Superstate Partnership

Initiatives by Invesco around tokenization and an institutional on‑chain partnership signal strategic innovation for the firm (positive for the issuer), but the direct impact on QQQ flows is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large-cap tech remains a double‑edged sword for QQQ: several mega-cap holdings have lagged YTD (e.g., Microsoft weakness), which can cap upside and amplify volatility if sentiment reverses. Tech Underperformance/Volatility

Large-cap tech remains a double‑edged sword for QQQ: several mega-cap holdings have lagged YTD (e.g., Microsoft weakness), which can cap upside and amplify volatility if sentiment reverses. Negative Sentiment: Market volatility and prior pullbacks mean gains can be short-lived; macro cross-currents (bonds, inflation, oil) remain key risks that could reverse ETF flows quickly. Pre-Market/Volatility Context

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $587.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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