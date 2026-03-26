Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,569 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the February 26th total of 4,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

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Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ. QQQS was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

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