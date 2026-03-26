Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,233 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 26th total of 1,908 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

PXI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

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PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

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