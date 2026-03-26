Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 280 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 26th total of 5,640 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Moneco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJX stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1193 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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