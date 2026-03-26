Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in March

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,136 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 26th total of 2,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

ITJTY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

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Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

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Intrum AB (publ) is a leading European provider of credit management services, helping companies and consumers make sound credit decisions and manage outstanding receivables. The company’s core offerings include debt collection, outsourcing of credit management processes, receivables purchase, credit information and scoring, as well as consultancy on credit risk. Through these services, Intrum assists clients in optimizing cash flow, reducing credit losses and maintaining healthy customer relationships.

Founded through the merger of Intrum Justitia and Lindorff in 2017, Intrum has grown into a pan-European organisation with operations in more than 20 markets.

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