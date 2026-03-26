International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in International Business Machines by 26.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $241.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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