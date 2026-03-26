Insider Selling: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $50,241.40 in Stock

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) Director Jay Kunkel sold 4,510 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,233. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Report on VREX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.