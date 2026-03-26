Insider Selling: CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells 1,341 Shares of Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sawicki sold 1,341 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $10,969.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,272.08. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CryoPort Trading Up 3.2%

CYRX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 325,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,669. The firm has a market cap of $419.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

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CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CryoPort

About CryoPort

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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