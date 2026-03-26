Insider Selling: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $12,248.30 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $12,248.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,050. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mansi Khetani also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, December 23rd, Mansi Khetani sold 3,943 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $27,561.57.

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Mkm set a $8.50 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

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ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

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