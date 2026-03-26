Insider Buying: SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Insider Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) insider Jan Van Beek bought 22,000 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 per share, with a total value of £26,840.

SigmaRoc Stock Down 1.3%

SRC stock opened at GBX 120.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.17. SigmaRoc plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 152.80.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SigmaRoc plc will post 9.1989319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Panmure Gordon upped their target price on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRC

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.