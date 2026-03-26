Insider Buying: GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £97,550 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,951 per share, with a total value of £97,550.

Jonathan Symonds also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 5th, Jonathan Symonds bought 2,500 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850.

GSK Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 2,046 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,031.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,825.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.86.

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About GSK

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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