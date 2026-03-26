Insider Buying: Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Acquires $30,720.00 in Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,578,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,238,279.68. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $29,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00.

Exzeo Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of XZO opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exzeo Group ( NYSE:XZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XZO shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XZO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,059,000.

Exzeo Group Company Profile

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Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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