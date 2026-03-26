Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,420 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 6,583 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Indra Sistemas Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ISMAY opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.49. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

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Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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