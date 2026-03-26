ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,762,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,393,707 shares.The stock last traded at $7.7660 and had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

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ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at $29,989,665.25. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,113 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $20,497,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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