IB Acquisition (NASDAQ:IBAC) Major Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 4,619 Shares of Stock

IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $49,654.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqr Capital Management Holding also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 335,000 shares of IB Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IBAC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IB Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded IB Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in IB Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IB Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in IB Acquisition by 22.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

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IB Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IBAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not generate any operating revenues and its business plan is entirely dependent on identifying or acquiring a suitable target business in accordance with its charter.

Incorporated in Delaware in 2021, IB Acquisition Corp completed its initial public offering later that year, raising capital that is held in a trust account pending the identification and closing of a business combination.

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