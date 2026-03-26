Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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