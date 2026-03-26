Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,155 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.1750.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hemnet Group Stock Performance

Hemnet Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

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