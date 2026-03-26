Head-To-Head Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 NET Power 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

NET Power has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.57%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A 70.31% 23.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and NET Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A NET Power $250,000.00 1,566.45 -$578.63 million ($7.32) -0.24

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NET Power.

Summary

NET Power beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.