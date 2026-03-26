Head to Head Contrast: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) vs. Its Peers

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 169.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -10.13 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $121.89 million -$50.53 million 8.89

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -191.95% -30.83% -5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 89 717 222 1 2.13

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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