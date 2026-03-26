Head to Head Contrast: GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onfolio and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 1 0 0 0 1.00 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given GSV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSV is more favorable than Onfolio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Onfolio has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -275.33, suggesting that its share price is 27,633% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Onfolio and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -17.18% -43.97% -21.36% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and GSV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $7.86 million 0.46 -$1.77 million ($0.46) -1.53 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onfolio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSV beats Onfolio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

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