Head to Head Contrast: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextCure and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 0 3 0 2.50 Beyond Air 1 0 2 0 2.33

NextCure presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.37%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,229.79%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NextCure.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

NextCure has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextCure and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -152.90% -109.17% Beyond Air -447.75% -268.82% -98.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextCure and Beyond Air”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure N/A N/A -$55.84 million ($20.00) -0.53 Beyond Air $3.70 million 2.14 -$46.62 million ($5.43) -0.14

Beyond Air has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextCure beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

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NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. It has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About Beyond Air

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Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

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