Head to Head Comparison: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) versus Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trans World and Nintendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nintendo 1 4 1 2 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nintendo $7.65 billion 9.64 $1.84 billion $0.57 24.91

This table compares Trans World and Nintendo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Trans World.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Nintendo 18.91% 13.03% 10.18%

Summary

Nintendo beats Trans World on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

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Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Nintendo

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Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

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