Head-To-Head Analysis: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Directview and Ooma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ooma $273.60 million 1.47 $6.46 million $0.22 66.30

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A Ooma 2.36% 15.79% 9.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Directview and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ooma has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Directview.

Summary

Ooma beats Directview on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

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DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

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